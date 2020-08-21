WGMD Fishing Report 8-21-20

I certainly hope the weather is good on Thursday because I plan to be fishing in Virginia Beach with my son Ric. We try to get together at least once a year, usually before he has to begin teaching his High School English class.

The fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park has provided steady action on spot all summer. At times there have been croaker, kings, bluefish and a few flounder.

This is an easy access location and once you pay your entrance fee to the park, it is free to fish the pier. Due to the shallow water around the pier, fishing is best at high tide. In fact, half of the pier is over damp sand when the tide is low.

Bloodworms will be the prime bait when fishing here. Last year I switched to FishBite bloodworms and never bought the real thing for the rest of the season. The only exceptions have been the flounder who prefer Gulp! or live minnows worked close to the pilings on a jighead and blues who like cut bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.