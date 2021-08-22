WGMD Fishing Report 8-21-21

Saturday saw small craft advisories up, but a few boats did test the ocean for flounder and sea bass. Sunday will see seas to seven feet on the ocean so I hope no one ventures out.

The big money winners at the Mid-Atlantic Tournament were: Heaviest White Marlin at 82 pounds caught on the Sea Wolf by Anthony Martina from Middletown, Delaware and worth $1,017,127. Heaviest Blue Marlin at 1,135 pounds caught on the Billfisher by Jon Duffie from Ocean City, Maryland and worth $1,167,762. The two heaviest tuna were caught by the same angler on the same boat. The 235 and 227-pound bigeyes were caught on the Pipe Dreamer by Chip Caruso from Colts Neck, New Jersey and were worth $1,000,065.

