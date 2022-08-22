WGMD Fishing Report 8-21-22

Sunday saw reasonable weather and decent fishing.

I did get a firsthand report from a Captain in the Flounder Pounder Open. Captain Beau on Skipjack Sportfishing said his group fished three days in all conditions from no drift to a too fast drift. They caught around 100 flounder to 4.21 pounds, but nothing for the scales. They also had several nice black sea bass.

Frank Tucker, Zander and Jim Davis fished 19.5 miles out from Indian River Inlet near Site 11 to catch a boat limit of flounder to 22 inches.

Dan’s Tackle reported that Paula Gallegher moved to Second Place in the Mid-Atlantic Flounder Tournament with a 4.94-pound flatfish.

Captain Jamar and Team Get the Gaff sponsored by Coastal Counter Tops fished the Flounder Pounder Open on the Sea Jay II and caught a limit of flounder, but fell 2-ounces short of the money.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Sea Gypsy came in with a 72-pound yellowfin tuna and two dolphin from the deep.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.