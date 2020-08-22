WGMD Fishing Report 8-22-20

Still plan to be in Virginia Beach on Friday and looking for continued good weather.

The flounder fishing this summer has been very good for those who work at catching these fish. While it is possible to go out, bait up, put you rod in a holder and drag the rig in front of a flounder’s nose, those who put a bit more effort in their fishing usually have better results.

First, you have to find the flounder and this year they seem to be on hard structure. The various reef sites, the Old Grounds and B Buoy have all been productive. Drag your rig across this and you are going to lose a lot of tackle. Keep the rod in hand, lift and lower the tip about two or three inches in a slow but steady rhythm and be prepared to drop back when you feel any change in the weight on the bottom. When using circle hooks, just come tight on the line and the flounder will be hooked.

Once you catch a flounder, punch the MOB button on your GPS and go back over that spot until the flounder stop biting.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.