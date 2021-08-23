WGMD Fishing Report 8-22-21

Sunday saw small craft advisories up for seas with some boats still going out in the ocean. Those that fished in Delaware Bay had smother sailing and caught croaker, spot, blues and a few flounder. The rest of the week will have winds of five to ten knots and seas running three to four feet in the ocean.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Top Fin fished in the bay and managed to catch ten bluefish.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was slow fishing on Sunday. Rain always keeps people off the pier and the unsettled weather doesn’t help the fishing.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the No Limit managed to being in a catch of sea bass from the ocean. They also saw triggerfish caught out of the inlet. Flounder were caught out in front of the inlet.

Over in the Chesapeake Bay, Spanish mackerel and bluefish have been caught on trolled spoons south of the Severn River.

Dan’s Tackle said spot, croaker and kings were caught from Broadkill Beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.