WGMD Fishing Report 8-22-22

Monday was pretty wet, but some people went fishing anyway.

The final results of the Flounder Pounder Tournament out of Paradise Grill on Long Neck had the Banker’s Hours Team out of New Jersey winning with a 9.1-pound flounder and walking away with $100,000. The No Limit from Delaware placed 4th and won $30,000 plus another $5,000 in Calcutta money. The Grizzly out of Lewes came in 13th and won $3,000 plus $7,000 in Calcutta money.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force put his party on keeper rockfish and bluefish. The Bill Slayer brought in three dolphin. The Captain Ike had a catch of yellowfin tuna and tilefish from the deep.

Captain Jamar on Sea Jay II fished the Flounder Pounder Open and on the last day his team Get the Gaff scored fifth in the daily Calcutta and won $1,500.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Robert Karpovich caught a 7.47-pound citation flounder.

