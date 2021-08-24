WGMD Fishing Report 8-23-21

Monday was back to hot and humid weather at the beach with a bit of a south breeze. The rest of the week will see wind of five to fifteen knots and seas on the ocean running three to four feet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy reported that the Katydid came in with 37 flounder for the Monday Group. The Surface Tension and the Grizzly had sea bass and the Savannah Lynn had dolphin. All of these boats fished ocean structure. The Angler fished on bay structure for a catch of croaker and some spot.

The phones were out at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, but I suspect those who fished there on Monday caught spot and croaker plus a few flounder. Bloodworms for the croaker and spot with Gulp! or live minnows on a jig head for the flounder.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was some flounder and sea bass on the Judy V’s half-day trip. The Captain Ike brought in a catch of dolphin.

The folks at Old Inlet said fishing was slow at Indian River Inlet and along the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.