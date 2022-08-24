WGMD Fishing Report 8-23-22

Tuesday saw very few boats fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had flounder for her party over ocean structure. Both the Pirate King and the Angler fished over bay structure and both brought in good numbers of spot and croakers.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V was the only boat that sailed on Tuesday and she had the usual flounder and sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was kings, spot and croaker in the surf on bloodworms and FishBites bloodworm. The Inlet gave up some sheepshead on Monday with sand fleas the top bait.

In looking at the final standings of the Flounder Pounder Tournament I noticed that boats from New Jersey took five of the first six places. I find it remarkable that those folks can come down here and out fish people who make their living fishing within 50 miles from the green buoy at Indian River Inlet. In fact, New Jersey boats had six places, Delaware boats had seven and Pennsylvania had three.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.