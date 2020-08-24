WGMD Fishing Report 8-24-20

Sunday was a good fishing day and good fish were caught. The rest of the week looks like two to three-foot seas and west winds. Take lots of DEET.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said on Saturday the Strike Zone had tuna and sea bass. The Chasin’ Tail had a good catch of sea bass over ocean structure. The Reel Chaotic fished the Wilmington Canyon for a 47.7-pound true albacore and they released a white marlin. Kevin Legates on the Sea Hunter took over the lead on the golden tile category of the Lewes Harbour Marina Honor Board with a 25.8-pounder. Kyle Falgowski has been catching nice sheepshead on bay structure by using two sand fleas per hook.

On Sunday, Frank Tucker and a friend fished out of Indian River over ocean structure to catch their eight fish flounder limit.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Lighthouse View Tackle reported a slower day. Spot and croaker were still caught on bloodworms and FishBites.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.