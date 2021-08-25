WGMD Fishing Report 8-24-21

Tuesday was a beautiful day to be fishing. Unfortunately, I was working. The rest of the week looks good as well so hopefully, we can all get out and enjoy some good action on the bay and ocean.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a mixed bag of dolphin, sea bass and flounder while the Savannah Lynn caught flounder all over ocean structure. The Top Fin fished the Outer Wall for a catch of bluefish. Several private boats also caught blues at the Outer Wall.

Dianna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her half-day trips. The Fish Whistle had a good catch of dolphin. Private boats also got in on the dolphin action. On Monday the Topnotch brought in 21 dolphin.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Phil Williams used Fish Bites to catch a 21-inch black drum on the fishing pier at Massey’s Landing.

Jacob Webb, three-years-old and Luke Webb, five-years-old, fished with their dad Ryan at the Outer Wall where they caught a nice mess of bluefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.