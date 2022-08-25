WGMD Fishing Report 8-24-22

Wednesday was a beautiful day on the water.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Vee Sisounthune paddled his kayak out to the Outer Wall and caught another Delaware Citation sheepshead. This one weighted 9.45 pounds. Sandy Buchalter caught her first yellowfin tuna, a nice one at 50 pounds. It hit a side tracker over ocean structure. Julie Mister was fishing with her husband Billy at the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers using sand fleas for bait when she caught two sheepshead. One weighted 9.39 and the other weighed 8.45 pounds. The Katydid brought in flounder from ocean structure and the Pirate King had spot and croaker from bay structure.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had Chris and his son Brayden out for a morning of shark fishing. They went 11 for 12 big sharks to the boat and Captain Pete recorded his 300th shark for the season.

Frank Tucker and friends caught 11 flounder and 8 sea bass fishing the Old Grounds out of Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.