WGMD Fishing Report 8-25-21

Wednesday saw picture perfect weather and the fishing was excellent.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marine said the Katydid had flounder, the Surface Tension had dolphin and sea bass as did the Grizzly all over ocean structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Deanna told us the Captain Ike had limits of dolphin and sea bass. The Judy V had sea bass, croaker and flounder and the Captain Bob had sea bass.

I fished the southside of Indian River Inlet in the morning during incoming water with sand fleas on a top-bottom rig. Missed a few bites than caught a double-header of a 12-inch tog and a tiny sea bass.

Had a good report from Indian River Bay. An angler fished between the 18 and 17 buoys with bloodworms, green crabs and squid Fish Bites to catch nine to ten-inch croaker and nice spot during a falling tide.

Rick’s Tackle said Meliah Quinn caught a 3.2-pound flounder on a minnow out of Indian River Bay.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.