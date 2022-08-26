WGMD Fishing Report 8-25-22

Thursday saw a bit of a breeze and most boats fished close to shore.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a mixed bag of trout, flounder, spot and croaker over bay structure. The Surface Tension did venture out to the ocean where they found some sea bass and dolphin. Overall, it was a pretty good day of fishing.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the only boat that sailed was the Judy V and she brought back sea bass and flounder. On Wednesday, the Captain Ike had a limit of tilefish plus some dolphin.

Old Inlet told us snapper blues and shad have been running through the inlet during incoming current. Just look for the birds diving and feeding and cast a small spoon behind a 1-ounce torpedo sinker into the action. On the beach it is still spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworm.

Also on Wednesday, the head boat from Fisherman’s Wharf had excellent flounder fishing in the morning with several limits and a 5-pound pool winner.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.