WGMD Fishing Report 8-26-20

Tuesday was another good weather day and the boats that fished the ocean and bay did well. The rest of the week looks a bit iffy. The storm that is churning in the Gulf of Mexico could be here by late in the week or not. Thunderstorms are also in the forecast.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had 41 flounder on Tuesday while the Grizzly had 21.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they reported spot fishing was slow again on Tuesday, but two keeper flounder were caught.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said charter and private boats both brought in flounder and sea bass from ocean structure.

The Bill Slayer had tilefish and dolphin on Sunday. The Strike Zone caught tuna and sea bass on Saturday. Chasin’ Tail caught good numbers of sea bass also on Saturday. All of these boats fished over ocean structure.

The Reel Chaotic fished the Wilmington Canyon for a 47.7 true albacore and they released a white marlin. Richard Hanna caught an 18-inch flounder out of Massey’s Ditch.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.