WGMD Fishing Report 8-26-21

Thursday was another good fishing day and believe or not, but at this point, the weekend looks good as well. You may have to dodge a few thunderstorms, but seas on the ocean and bay are supposed to run two to three feet with light winds.

Garret and Meg Talley fished on the Chasin’ Tail with Captain Mike Faust and Mate Bill Swords to catch 12 dolphin plus a box of sea bass.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we learned that Keith Pyle caught a 4.6-pound flounder out of Indian River Bay on a live minnow.

The Thelma Dale IV had a nice catch of flounder and sea bass on Wednesday and while no one limited out, everyone was busy all day cranking up fish.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said several keeper flounder were caught on Thursday along with the usual spot and croaker.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina told us the head boats Angler and Pirate King had croaker, spot and triggerfish over bay structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.