WGMD Fishing Report 8-26-22

Friday began nice than around noon it got nasty.

Robby at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in flounder and dolphin from ocean structure. The Angler had spot. The Pirate King with Captain Jackie and mate Gary had an all-day charter that caught spot, croaker, flounder, triggerfish and trout over bay structure. Their catch covered the cleaning table.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said snapper blues and a few shad continue to come in with incoming current. Small spoons will draw strikes from both. Birds have been seen feeding outside the Inlet. Could be Spanish mackerel.

Captain Beau on the Skipjack had a father and his three sons out for tuna. No one told the tuna and when they didn’t cooperate the crew switched to tilefish and put both bluelines and goldens in the box. In addition, while they were trolling, they raised two white and a blue marlin and caught two nice dolphin.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V brought in flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.