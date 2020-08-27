WGMD Fishing Report 8-27-20

Wednesday was a very pleasant day on land, but the northwest wind made for a less than pleasant experience at sea. The next few days are questionable as we begin to feel the effects of the hurricane.

I went down to Indian River Inlet Tuesday evening around 7:15 to take some photos. When I arrived, there was not a single person fishing on either side. The campground appeared to be full and the parking lot on the northside was nearly full. It was a beautiful summer evening, yet not a single soul was fishing.

Finally, around 7:45 one guy began casting from the rocks at the west end of the campground. He was catching six to eight-inch hickory shad on small metal lures with every cast. Then his knots began to fail; four times in a row.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina around noon on Wednesday just in time to see the Katydid unload an eight-man limit of flounder.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Ryan Kleban caught a four-pound flounder on a bucktail with Gulp! at the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.