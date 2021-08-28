WGMD Fishing Report 8-27-21

More hot and calm weather on Friday brought more good fishing. Saturday and Sunday also look good with a chance of thunderstorms.

Frank Tucker fished with Jeff and his grandson Jimmy at the Old Grounds. They caught 17 flounder keeping 10 between 17.5 and 22 inches. On the way out they hit the blues at the inlet pretty hard catching them on Speck Rigs. Another angler fished east of A Buoy to catch 15 flounder and 10 sea bass. He kept his four-fish limit of flounder between 18 and 23 inches and one sea bass.

Ernie Stone caught a 6.72-pound sheepshead at the Outer Wall on a sand flea.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we learned that Alex Artese caught a 4-pound flounder at Massey’s Landing.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had flounder, sea bass and dolphin. The Surface Tension had sea bass and dolphin. All caught over ocean structure. The Angler had croaker and blues over bay structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.