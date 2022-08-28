WGMD Fishing Report 8-27-22

Saturday saw very nice weather on the bay and ocean except for those afternoon thunderstorms.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda told us that the Angler brought in spot, croaker, trout and flounder for her patrons. The Katydid had flounder and the Surface Tension had flounder and dolphin. Josh Gorub stopped by to weigh in a 7.07-pound sheepshead that he caught from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park on a sand flea.

Brent Graham fishing with Captain Jamar and Mate Aaron aboard the Jay Sea II ended up with a 5.72-pound flounder over ocean structure.

Hank Correll used a strip bait to fool a 4.86-pound Delaware Bay flounder.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said several boats fished over the Del-Jersey-Land Reef and all caught some flounder and sea bass. He described the action as good, but not fantastic.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bower’s Beach had another good day of bottom fishing. She brought in a mixed bag including spot, croaker, kings, triggers, trout and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.