WGMD Fishing Report 8-28-21

Saturday was just a bit cooler with a light breeze. Sunday will see the wind go northeast at ten knots with seas of three to four feet on the ocean and two feet or less on Delaware Bay.

I must begin this report with sad news. Captain Chris Ragni, Sr. lost his life due to a boat collision about 20 miles offshore on Friday. I do not have details as of yet, but there is a Go Fund Me site to help the Family with final expenses. His son, Captain Chris Ragni, Jr. runs the charter boat Bill Slayer out of Indian River Marina. I did not know the Sr, Chris, but from the outpouring of thoughts and prayers I have seen on Facebook he must have been a remarkable man.

The Surface Tension had the Country Lawncare group out on Saturday and they caught plenty of sea bass, flounder, and dolphin.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Savannah Lynn had flounder. The head boats brought in croaker and spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.