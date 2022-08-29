WGMD Fishing Report 8-28-22

Sunday we had good fishing weather and the fishing was good.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported on a pending Delaware State Record blueline tilefish. Daine Hursh fishing on the Outnumbered in the canyons caught the 25.5-pound blueline tilefish that was 38 inches long with a 24-inch girth.

The Reel Ledo brought in a 151.6-pound Allison tuna that Ian Beal and J.R. Spies fought for five hours in 800 fathoms on a Penn 16 reel. That outfit had been sent with a naked ballyhoo for white marlin or dolphin, but nobody told the tuna.

Dan’s Tackle reported that Wanda Bowman caught my 8.1-pound flounder on a lower bay reef site using Gulp! I hope there is at least one left.

Nick Garcia, his cousin Caleb and his grandpop fished Delaware Bay on Sunday morning to catch four keeper flounder and Caleb had a nice trout.

The Surface Tension hammered the dolphin on Sunday laying 47 on the cleaning table at Lewes Harbour Marina.

