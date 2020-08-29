WGMD Fishing Report 8-29-20

The wind dropped out on Friday, but is going to pick back up on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, we are expecting lots of rain as what’s left of Laura goes by.

We had a very sad incident at Indian River Inlet on Thursday afternoon. A fisherman got his line caught in the prop of his outboard motor, as we have all done at one time or another. For some reason, he decided to jump in the water in an effort to remove the line and was overpowered by the current. A good Samaritan was quickly on the scene as was the Coast Guard, but the fisherman could not be revived.

As is so often the case, the victim did not have his PFD on and as I understand from a first-person account, he was a man of some girth. There was no hope of him getting back in his own boat and by the time help arrived, it was too late.

First, never get out of the boat, period! Second, always wear your PFD!

