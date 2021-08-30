WGMD Fishing Report 8-29-21

Sunday saw rough seas on the ocean, so many boats fished in the bay. A few tried the ocean and either came back to the dock or took a beating. The rest of the week remains unsettled with light winds and rough seas plus a chance of rain every day and the remains of the hurricane passing by on Wednesday on into Thursday.

Frank Tucker and Ticen had a successful trip on Saturday. They ran out of Indian River to the Old Grounds where they fished to catch 20 flounder to cull out eight keepers. Ticen also caught a false albacore.

Also on Saturday Fuentes Rivas Lucio fished Reef Site 11 to catch a limit of dolphin while onboard the Chasin Tail with Captain Mike Faust and Mate Bill Swords.

John Spence used a hand tied jig with a green 1-ounce squid tail to fool two flounder, one at 18 and another at 23 inches out of Indian River Bay.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid stayed in the bay and caught trout and triggerfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.