WGMD Fishing Report 8-29-22

Monday was another good fishing day.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach is holding a Flounder Tournament and as of Sunday, George Kemfort was in First Place with a 4-pound flounder and Joe Rechota was in Second place with a 3.44 pounder.

Monica Marie Bayless, Scott Aiken and friends fished on the Chasin’ Fin over ocean structure to catch a mixed bag of sea bass, dolphin and flounder.

The 3 Amigos with Captain Matt had the Jason Ragazzo party out for a half-day trip and they caught over two dozen dolphin.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that 11-year-old Brody Wilson brought in a Delaware Citation 14.07-pound sheepshead. He caught the big fish on a sand flea fished from the Keel-Bro with Captain Dave Wilson.

Captain Jamar on The Sea Jay II had the Fred Robinson party out and they brought in a boat limit of flounder with five over 4 pounds with Big Fish Fred winning the pool with a 6.3 pounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.