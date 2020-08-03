WGMD Fishing Report 8-3-20

Mickey Payne of Georgetown, DE holds the fish

that his granddaughter Gabby Baker caught

while fishing with live bloodworms and squid.

This 2lb weak fish was caught over on the south

side of the Indian River Inlet.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Sunday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean and only a few boats ran. The weather is going to get worst before it gets better with tropical storm warnings possible for Monday night through Wednesday morning.

The White Marlin Open has 367 boats registered as of 4:00 PM on Sunday afternoon. They have extended the fishing days until Sunday August 9 because of the possible tropical storm.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Joe Rouger had a 53.5-pound bluefin tuna on the Port-A-Bella. The rest of the crew managed to land two yellowfin and two king mackerel. Carley Jaworski and Adam Lovewell had a great catch of sea bass and ling on the Strike Zone. John. Andrew and Donnie fished on a private boat for a limit of flounder as did Ralph, Derek and Hank. They worked the Old Grounds with squid.

The Angler had good fishing for kings including Aiden Kurych’s 1.3-pound citation.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren reported a 20-foot boat brought in a 110-pound bluefin tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.