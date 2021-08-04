WGMD Fishing Report 8-3-21

Tuesday was the last day of decent weather for the offshore fleet fishing the White Marlin Open. Wednesday calls for four to seven-foot seas, Thursday seas will be six to ten and Friday they drop back down to four to seven.

The boat that sank on day one of the tournament was the Knot Stressing. An unconfirmed report says they were backing down on a blue marlin when an exhaust hose failed. After the crew entered a life raft they were rescued by the Fishbone.

At the end of day one Mike Atkinson on the Fender Bender was still in first place with his 82.5-white marlin worth 4.9 million. Chris Perry was in first place in the blue marlin division with a 559.5 monster worth 800,000. Over 400 boats fished on day two so it is possible these figures could change.

While the weather was fishable on Tuesday, the fishing was poor. At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said the Katydid and the Savannah Lynn had some flounder over ocean structure while the Angler fished bay structure for kings and croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.