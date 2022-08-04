WGMD Fishing Report 8-3-22

Wednesday was an absolutely beautiful fishing day.

I had a plan. I would go to Fenwick Island. Catch a spot and use it as bait for a cobia. Man plans, God laughs. I never caught a single spot, but I may have hooked a cobia on my spot rig. Whatever it was, it dumped half my reel before the hook pulled out.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had the VanDruff and the Chandler group out for an early morning trip. They caught and released six tiger and brown sharks to 150 pounds before lunch.

Stephen Youngstrom fished bay structure with sand fleas to catch a Delaware Citation 9.79-pound sheepshead.

On Tuesday, Aaron the mate on the Surface Tension with Captain Chris, caught a Delaware Citation 8-pound flounder.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle reported that Alex was fishing bay structure with his grandfather when he caught a Delaware Citation 10-pound sheepshead on a sand flea.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.