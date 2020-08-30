WGMD Fishing Report 8-30-20

Saturday arrived with lots of wind and rain as promised. Small craft advisories are up for Sunday morning, but Monday does look fishable.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said no one went out of there on Saturday which is no great surprise. He did have a few reports from Friday when Kyle Falgowski caught a 7.74-pound flounder out of Delaware Bay while fishing with his brother Evan on the Perfect Mixture. Dianna Healey and her husband Ed fished the 20-Fathom Wreck for a good catch of black sea bass including Dianna’s 2.7 and 2.4-pound knotheads. Steve Warren and John Davis fished the Ice Breakers with sand fleas to catch four big sheepshead. Donnie Vanderslice fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal for a 17-inch flounder and a 21-inch slot rockfish.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said the fishing was slow again on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.