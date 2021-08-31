WGMD Fishing Report 8-30-21

Monday was a beautiful fishing day and lots of fish were caught. Tuesday looks like more of the same, then everything goes downhill right into the weekend.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we learned that Jason Laux and Jaxen Edwards both caught identical 10.8-pound dolphin while fishing with their dads over ocean structure. Alen Rosenberger kept three flounder between 18 and 23 inches out of ten caught, including two measuring just 16.5 inches, that were released. He also caught and released several sea bass to 15 inches. Tom Casper fished at Massey’s Ditch with sand fleas to catch a 10.2-pound black drum.

On Sunday the Surface Tension found the open water a tad too rough for his party so he fished the Broadkill River. At the end of the day, he had a nice catch of white perch, spot and croaker plus several rockfish including one slot fish.

Lighthouse View Tackle said pier fishing was the best it has been all summer

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.