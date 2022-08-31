WGMD Fishing Report 8-30-22

Tuesday saw good weather, but no many folks went fishing.

On Monday, the Katydid went deep dropping and after a long day returned to the Lewes Harbour Marina cleaning table with a fine catch of blueline and golden tilefish. Delaware Citations were won by Mike Toomy, 11.26, Mike Pizzolato, 13.14, Glenn Melrose 12.61, Howard Goldstein 10.77 and Denny K 10.45.

The Bill Slayer also went deep dropping with the Steve P family. They captured blueline and goldens with four golden tilefish over 44 pounds.

Captain Keith Beebe on the Surface Tension had the Anthony Hojnicki birthday party out including father, uncle and Carter DiRado. They caught dolphin, sea bass, flounder and false albacore.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Mike Fritz brought in a 10.05-pound dolphin to take over third place in the Ducks Unlimited Dolphin Tournament.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.