WGMD Fishing Report 8-31-20

While Sunday was a beautiful day on land, it was a tad rough on the water. A northwest wind has no lee shore on Delaware Bay and while you can hug the beach in the ocean, the fishing is best 12 to 15 miles out and that’s where things get nautical.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said Captain Keith Beebe had the Surface Tension out to the Delaware Bay reef sites for some kingfish on Sunday. A private boat caught sheepshead at the Outer Wall on sand fleas.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle told us Sunday was another slow day on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. He feels fishing will soon improve.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Judy V was able to run her half-day trip on Sunday morning and they returned with 30 flounder plus some nice black sea bass. This in spite of some rough conditions. The charter and private boats that ran out in the morning to ocean structure came in early with dolphin, flounder and sea bass. Tog were caught out of the Inlet.

