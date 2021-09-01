WGMD Fishing Report 8-31-21

Tuesday was the last fishable day until Saturday. There is a gale warning up for Wednesday and Thursday.

Captain Aaron Hurd from the Gale Force took a busman’s holiday and fished on the Katydid on Monday catching a 6.12-pound flounder as part of their boat limit plus several dolphin.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we found out that Linda Ferreri went old school and caught a 6.6-pound flounder at the Old Grounds on a squid and minnow.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said David Johnson caught a 7.04-pound citation flounder while fishing on the Lil’ Skipjack with Captain Beau. On Tuesday the Katydid had flounder and dolphin and the Savannah Lynn had flounder over ocean structure. The Angler had croaker over bay structure.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was spot, spot and more spot on Tuesday.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the head boats had flounder and sea bass while some private boats had dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.