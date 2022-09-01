WGMD Fishing Report 8-31-22

Wednesday was a bit windy and fishing was a bit slow.

Fortunately, I have reports from better days that I didn’t have space to run.

The Bill Slayer had the Sager Brothers out for a four-man limit of dolphin and some big golden tilefish.

Dan’s Tackle reported that Stevo caught his limit of dolphin fishing around the bass pots.

The Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines had the Amish from Hidden Acres Sawmill on an inshore ocean trip. They brought in a boat limit of flounder plus 18 sea bass.

J.D. Miller on Miller Time fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas for a 9.1-pound sheepshead and a big triggerfish.

Bryan and Brent from Atlanta, Georgia fished with Captain Jamar and Mate A-Ron to land a nice mess of flounder.

Michele Ferraiolo fished on the Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd and caught a 5-pound flounder several big blues and a keeper rockfish.

The last big weekend of the summer is here, let’s hope the fishing improves.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.