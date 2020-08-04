WGMD Fishing Report 8-4-20

Monday saw a few boats running in the ocean and bay, but no one will be running on Tuesday. It looks like the tropical storm whose name I can’t pronounce will go by pretty fast and that is good news. Fishing should return to normal by Thursday and the weekend looks great.

The beaches have been closed and will remain so until further notice. I am sure there will be some overwash and erosion as the storm goes past.

The White Marlin Open ended up with 433 boats registered and over six million dollars in prize money. Apparently, the current economic situation has not had a severe impact on the tournament fishing community. I tried to find out if any boats fished on Monday, but could not. I am sure no one will be out on Tuesday, but am pretty sure a few of the larger boats will try to run on Wednesday. Catching the first fish can make a difference in case of a tie.

Back in 1981 I fished the Open on a 32-foot Blackfin during hurricane Dennis. We released one white marlin and took a terrible beating.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.