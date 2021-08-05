WGMD Fishing Report 8-4-21

Small craft advisories flew on Wednesday and they will be up again on Thursday. To the best of my knowledge no boats sailed out of Lewes or Indian River.

Believe it or not, but 36 boats did go out in the White Marlin Open. Seas off shore were five to nine feet with northeast winds of 20 to 30 knots and rain. I know there were some 70- and 80-foot sportfishermen in the tournament, but nine-foot seas are going to pound the heck out of you even on a boat that big.

The white and blue marlin standings did not change on Tuesday. Fender Bender still holds first place and 4.9 million in the white marlin and Mama C is still in first place in the blue marlin worth 800,000.

The boat SEVEN out of Jupiter, Florida is in First Place in the tuna division with a 137-pounder worth $1,120,000. Lawrence Morejon is the lucky angler.

The only Delaware boat on the board is the Cookie Monster holding second place in the dolphin division with a 69.5-pounder caught by Jon Halle worth $120,000.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.