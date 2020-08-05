WGMD Fishing Report 8-5-20

The tropical storm passed by rather quickly and the rest of the week looks pretty good. It will take a tide or two for the nearshore waters to settle down, but the offshore areas will be up and running by Wednesday.

As of Monday, in the White Marlin Open, the Restless Lady out of Ocean City was leading the Tuna Division with a 114.5-pound yellowfin caught by Travis Ort from York, Pennsylvania. Second place in the Tuna Division was held by Sword’s Fish from Indian River with a 92-pound yellowfin caught by Hunter Unruh from Townsend, Delaware. The Ocean City boat Wrecker, held down third place with a 57-pound yellowfin caught by Joe Haycock from Ocean City.

The lack of fishing on Tuesday gives me a chance to catch up on some that I didn’t have time for in the past few days. Dave Brehm caught a limit of flounder on the Thelma Dale using nuclear chicken Gulp! on a jig. Kyle Falgowski had a 11.82-pound blueline tilefish on the Bird Dog with Captain Chip Graves.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.