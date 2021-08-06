WGMD Fishing Report 8-5-21

Small craft advisories were back up on Thursday in the ocean for seas to five feet. The Delaware Bay was much better and that was where most boats fished. The offshore forecast for the final day of the White Marlin Open calls for west to southwest winds of less than ten knots with seas of three to five feet. I expect a large fleet to be out there.

On day three the only fish that reached the scales was a 23.5-pound dolphin. It was caught by Trey McMillan on the Catch 23, yes that Catch 23 owned by Michael Jorden, and was worth $20,000 as the top fish of the day.

At Lewes Harbour Marina I stopped by to see Robbie cleaning a nice pile of fish fresh off the Katydid. There were triggerfish and big flounder all caught over bay structure. The Angler had good numbers of croaker also taken over bay structure.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we learned that Casey Cook and Levi Wingert trolled ballyhoo in the Wilmington Canyon for two nice yellowfin to 46 pounds.

