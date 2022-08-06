WGMD Fishing Report 8-5-22

Friday was good in the morning with rain in the afternoon.

If you have ever wanted to catch a tuna now is the time to go. You can book a charter to work the inshore lumps for what, in today’s market, is a reasonable amount of money and stand a good chance of catch a yellowfin in the 40 to 70-pound range. For more money you can run to the deep and catch yellowfin, bigeye and true albacore tuna.

Several boats are working the sea bass pots and finding good-sized dolphin. You can also try live-lining minnows or even live spot while bottom fishing at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef to catch a larger class of dolphin.

Surface Tension had flounder, sea bass and a 43-inch cobia on Nomad Riptide jigs flavored with Gulp! fished over ocean structure.

No Limit was 11 for 14 on quality yellowfin tuna plus a few true albacore on an all day trip. On a half-day inshore trip they had limits of blues and Spanish mackerel in the morning.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.