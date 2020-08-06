WGMD Fishing Report 8-6-20

This 4.7lb and 24 inch red drum was caught by Carrie Sullivan while fishing with

Capt. Aaron Hurd of Gale Force Charters. They were fishing at the VFW Slough

using live spot. Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Wednesday saw nice weather, but the inshore waters were still a bit roiled and very few boats ran to the bay or ocean. The surf and the inlet were also pretty dirty so not much was taken from those areas either.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina did tell us the Pirate King found some kingfish out of Delaware Bay for her customers. He hopes to see more charter boats back in service on Thursday.

At the fishing Pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Lighthouse View Tackle reported that fishing was slow. A few spot and croaker were caught and one 16.5-inch flounder. Fishing should improve on Thursday as the water clears.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said no boats ran on Wednesday morning, but the Judy V was out on an afternoon trip when we called. There should be plenty of boats back out on the ocean come Thursday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said the water in the surf and the inlet was pretty dirty and while a good number of folks were fishing, no one had come back with a successful report.

