WGMD Fishing Report 8-6-21

The weather was good on Friday and 400 boats fished the White Marlin Open. As of 5:30 PM a Second-Place white was weighed in by Billy Gerlach on the Billfisher. It was only 78.5 pounds so the 82.5-pounder caught on the Fender Bender is still in First Place.

Will Emmert fishing on the Boy’s Toy took the daily dolphin prize on Thursday with a 25-pounder worth $20,000. Will’s father, Butch, holds the Delaware state record for dolphin. The tuna daily prize went to Ted D’Anna fishing on the Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matterese. That 60-pounder was worth $80,000.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back from ocean structure with a big catch of flounder.

At Hook em and Cook ‘em Deanna told us it was a slow day on the ocean, but the Judy V did manage to put together a catch of flounder and sea bass for her morning group.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.