WGMD Fishing Report 8-7-21
August 8, 2021/
Despite afternoon rains, it was a productive Saturday
Captain Bob limited out on Flounder and had plenty of Sea Bass. Judy B reports the same
Tuned In boated 4 Wahoo and a Mahi Mahi. And an 8 and one-half pound Flounder was caught in the Old Ground.
The final tally at the White Marlin Open:
White Marlin
– 85.5 lbs; Sushi, Ocean City, MD; Butch Wright, Arnold, MD; $3,200,000
– 82.5 lbs; Fender Bender, Virginia Beach, VA; Mike Atkinson, Virginia Beach, VA; $1,800,000
– 78.5 lbs; Billfisher, Ocean City, MD; Billy Gerlach, Jupiter, FL; $145,000
Blue Marlin
– 775 lbs; SEVEN, Jupiter, FL; David Cash, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; $1,100,000
This is Cap’n Walt at the helm for Eric Burley and the WGMD Fishing Report