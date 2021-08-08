WGMD Fishing Report 8-7-21

Despite afternoon rains, it was a productive Saturday

Captain Bob limited out on Flounder and had plenty of Sea Bass. Judy B reports the same

Tuned In boated 4 Wahoo and a Mahi Mahi. And an 8 and one-half pound Flounder was caught in the Old Ground.

The final tally at the White Marlin Open:

White Marlin

– 85.5 lbs; Sushi, Ocean City, MD; Butch Wright, Arnold, MD; $3,200,000

– 82.5 lbs; Fender Bender, Virginia Beach, VA; Mike Atkinson, Virginia Beach, VA; $1,800,000

– 78.5 lbs; Billfisher, Ocean City, MD; Billy Gerlach, Jupiter, FL; $145,000

Blue Marlin

– 775 lbs; SEVEN, Jupiter, FL; David Cash, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; $1,100,000

This is Cap’n Walt at the helm for Eric Burley and the WGMD Fishing Report