WGMD Fishing Report 8-7-22

Sunday was a bit windy and not many boats went fishing.

Nick Garcia and his grandpop fished Delaware Bay on Saturday and even with the wind against the tide, they did pretty well. They were just two fish short of a flounder boat limit with six to 23 inches plus two blues.

Captain Aaron Herd had Xavier, Tim, Larry, Ashley and Will out for Xavier’s birthday party. First, they fished the Back Bays for spot for bait. Then they had to wait out a storm. Then they put the bait to good use. Xavier caught a 10.31-pound bluefish for a Delaware Youth Citation. Dad and granddad had keeper rockfish and the party had six more bluefish.

Captain Ike had seven yellowfin tunas, but three were shorts.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that a private boat brought in three bigeye tuna and two yellowfins. That’s quite a workout.

From the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, we hear that Brian Jackson Myers caught a 19-inch flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.