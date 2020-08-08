WGMD Fishing Report 8-8-20

Friday was a perfect fishing day and my boat had a stupid bug blocking the water return and that cost me a planned trip. Others were more fortunate and caught fish in the ocean and bay.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a few flounder brought in on private boats. Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly managed to catch his party a limit of flounder.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf had to move around a bit to find the flounder, but Captain Mark managed to locate a fair number plus some sea bass.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle said things were back to normal with spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and FishBites with a few flounder taken on jigs with live minnows or Gulp!

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the Captain Ike brought in an eight-man limit of sea bass. A private boat had one tuna and one dolphin.

The Drillin’ and Billing’ out of Hatters is currently leading the White Marlin Open with a 77-pound white worth $2,900,000.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.