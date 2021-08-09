WGMD Fishing Report 8-8-21

As we reported yesterday, Saturday the seas were very productive in the morning and waned as the afternoon rains blanketed the coast.

Sunday Morning’s clouds and rains kept most from heading out to reap the bounty of the sea. For the few who went out to enjoy the rest of the sunny day found croaker in the back bay, and a few flounder and the usual August supply of Sea Bass.

Monday’s weather promises dry and calm in the morning, with chances of thunder boomers in the afternoon. The temps in the 70s to low 80s. Water temperature in the Delaware Bay 75 degrees and one degree cooler in the coastal waters.

The Waxing Crescent Moon is here for the next few days bringing modest tides.

In Rehoboth Beach there was a low tide at 3 am, high tide at 901am, low tide at 256pm.

The Sun will rise at 608 am and set at 802

The is Cap’n Walt at the helm for Eric Burnley and the WGMD fishing report.