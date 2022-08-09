WGMD Fishing Report 8-8-22

Small craft advisories were up on the ocean so most boats fished Delaware Bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had flounder and triggerfish for her party. The Angler caught some croaker and spot on her half-day excursions. A few private boats brought in a few flounder.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Judy V did fish the ocean on her morning half-day trip and brought in a few flounder and sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report has not changed. The surf continues to produce kingfish on bloodworms or FishBites and the Inlet gives up mostly small tog with a few keepers. Sand fleas are the top bait for those critters.

At Henlopen Tackle we learned that Jordan went bass fishing on Sunday and actually caught one.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach has been finding trout, croaker and spot for her customers.

Dan’s Tackle said Jim Tolson had a 4.65-pound flounder putting him in First Place in the Mid-Atlantic Flounder Tournament.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.