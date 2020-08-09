WGMD Fishing Report 8-9-20

Brad Winters of New Cumberland, PA,

caught this 5.7lb and 24 3/4 inch flounder

using live minnows while fishing on the

south side of the Indian River Inlet.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em.

Saturday was another beautiful day with fish caught in the ocean and bay. The weather looks good right into next week.

The White Marlin Open has gotten interesting. There are currently ties for first, second and third, but Drillin’ and Billin’ is way ahead in the money with $2,900,000. The Bill Slayer out of Indian River is the top boat based on release points.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us about Olivia Wiest who caught two flounder to 3.8 pounds at the Old Grounds on squid and shiners. Fischer Edmondson had a 45-pound yellowfin at the Hot Dog on the chunk. Chris Hagan caught a 6.8-pound flounder out of Delaware Bay on Gulp!

Brendon Doody fished in Massey’s Ditch using Z-Man jigs and pink shine Gulp! to catch two keeper flounder.

The Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a decent catch of flounder and sea bass on Saturday.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Pirate King had good numbers of kings on Saturday. The Katydid had sea bass and ling for her party. Private boats brought in flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.