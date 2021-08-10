WGMD Fishing Report 8-9-21

The weather was less than ideal on Monday and did not improve as the day went on. The rest of the week looks like normal August weather with south to southwest winds of ten to fifteen and highs near 90.

I do want to thank Walt for doing the report for me on Sunday while I was paying an unplanned visit to Beebe Hospital. I also want to thank the Lewes ambulance squad and all the doctors and nurses at Beebe who took such good care of me after I fell.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Bill Cordrey was fishing the Ice Breakers with Bill Fintel when a 10.13-pound Delaware Citation sheepshead ate his sand flea.

Tom Kiska and Carl Kennedy set up to chunk at the Hot Dog and caught a 97-pound yellowfin tuna.

Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin has put his customers on 300 big sharks so far this season.

Paul Jurgaitis caught eight tog for one keeper on sand fleas at the north jetty.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.