WGMD Fishing Report 8-9-22

Tuesday was hot and windy.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that sailed was the Angler had she had croaker and triggerfish over bay structure.

The White Marlin Open is ongoing in Ocean City, but only 15 boats fished on Tuesday. After Monday, no billfish were recorded, but the MJ’s had the first and third place tunas. The leader is a 198.5-pound bigeye and the third-place fish is a 161-pounder.

I covered the White Marlin Open from the very first one 49 years ago and I hope to be around to cover the 50th one next year. It is an exciting time if you love offshore fishing as I do. Even if you don’t bring a money fish to the scales, just being on a boat, 60 to 70 miles or more out in the ocean where at any second you could connect with a multi-million-dollar fish will keep the Adrenalin flowing.

Whatever happens, come Friday someone will be a million dollars richer.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.