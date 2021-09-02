WGMD Fishing Report 9-1-12

Wednesday saw gale warnings up and it looks like no one will be doing much fishing until Saturday. Once the storm passes, it may take a tide or two for the seas to settle down. Hopefully, the water will not push up into the marsh and bring all that grass into the bay and ocean.

On Tuesday Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Alan Rosenberger had three flounder to 23 inches at A Buoy on cut bait.

Also, on Tuesday Captain Aaron Hurd took Jay, Ty, Andy and Chad to ocean structure where they boxed 39 sea bass, five dolphin and three flounder.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said he’d talk to me again on Saturday.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said even the Katydid didn’t go out on Wednesday.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park didn’t answer the phone.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was Spanish mackerel and false albacore were spotted close to the beach at Fenwick Island, but not close enough to cast to.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.