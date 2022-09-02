WGMD Fishing Report 9-1-22

Thursday saw good weather and good fishing, but not many people here to take advantage.

Amanda said the Katydid had a group of Amish on the boat and they caught a limit of flounder plus some sea bass. Another customer brought in a 3.47-pound flounder that he caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had a light rail, but those on board caught flounder and sea bass. A few private boats brought in flounder from ocean structure. She also saw some small bluefish caught out of Indian River Inlet during the morning on incoming water.

At Old Inlet we learned that a big sheepshead was caught from the Inlet, but the exact weight was not available. Otherwise, it was small blues and shad during incoming water on small spoons fished behind 1-ounce torpedo sinkers. Tog are caught on sand fleas, but most are too small to keep. The surf continues to provide spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworm.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.